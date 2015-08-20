With more than 250 Million active users daily, Instagram has become one of the most indispensable platforms for media companies to distribute photos and video experiences to mobile consumers. Delmondo’s Instagram Stories Analytics helps visualize and benchmark the performance of your stories over time.
Measure Key Metrics on Instagram Stories
- Delmondo’s Instagram Stories analytics tool automates daily collection of key metrics like reach, impressions, completion rate, taps, exits, replies and more.
- Get a detailed view at who is watching your content and dig into the most engaging Instagram Stories.
- Track the performance of individual posts, full stories, and account performance with daily, weekly, and monthly reporting.
Surface Top Performing Stories
- Sort and rank stories based on their performance, find the optimal time to post and more.
- Compare performance of Instagram stories across multiple brand and influencer accounts and create a brand or agency-wide scorecard of your Stories content.
- Content archiving and backups let you review and download all created stories at a later date.
Automate Campaign Reporting
- Create campaign reports that enable you to combine content across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.
- Save time by automating reports for campaigns, events, content series, influencer or branded content activations and more.